HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) is holding two free statewide webinars in July. These webinars are to assist college-bound students and their families with navigating the financial aid process and to discuss PHEAA’s private student loan program — PA Forward, which is Pennsylvania’s state-based private student loan option.
The webinars will be hosted by PHEAA representatives Linda Pacewicz and Dan Wray, who specialize in financial aid. They will discuss how students and families can take advantage of the benefits of using PA Forward Student Loans to cover tuition gaps that other aid did not cover.
“The PHEAA Board of Directors is pleased to provide students and their families with the resources they need to secure financial aid,” said Senator Wayne Fontana, chairman of the PHEAA Board. “By attending the webinars, they will not only receive important guidance on funding their education, but they can ask questions about their personal circumstances. By the end of the webinar, they should be ready to begin this critical chapter in their lives.”
The first of the two free webinars, Deep Dive into Covering the Gap will be held today at 6:30 p.m. and again on July 25 at noon. The 1-hour webinar will explore the available loan programs to assist with covering the cost gaps in funding.
The second free webinar, Borrowing for Education – Which Loan is Right for Me? will be held on Thursday at noon and again on July 27 at 6:30 p.m. The 1-hour webinar will examine borrowing options available to students and families and will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of each.
Register to attend one of the upcoming events using the registration link, pheaa.org/virtual
Students and families are also encouraged to visit PHEAA on Facebook, Twitter (@PHEAAaid), and LinkedIn where they can learn more about the college financial aid process, register for reminders of financial aid deadlines, and get information pertaining to planning for college. Additionally, video tutorials explaining the student aid process and types of aid available can be found at YouTube.com/PHEAAStudentAid.
To learn more about PA Forward Student Loans and to apply, please visit pheaa.org/PAForward or call 1-800-PA-FORWD.