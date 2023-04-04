HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) will hold two statewide webinars during April, in conjunction with National Financial Literacy Month, to guide college-bound students and their families in completing the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process.
The “FAFSA Line by Line Overview Presentation” will guide attendees through each step in filing the FAFSA.
The deadline to submit the 2023-24 FAFSA application is May 1.
Register to attend one of the upcoming events using the registration links below:
Wednesday, April 5, from 6-7 p.m. at: https://pheaa-events500.webex.com/pheaa-events500/onstage/g.php?MTID=e6a1296c457483c668eddb46e67edb60c
Wednesday, April 19, from 6-7p.m. at: https://pheaa-events500.webex.com/pheaa-events500/onstage/g.php?MTID=eda05b95ea90ce62ddf1d9c73c221e243
All first-time applicants enrolled in a community college; business, trade, or technical school; hospital school of nursing; designated Pennsylvania open-admission institution; or nontransferable 2-year program are given an extended deadline of August 1 for the first year they file.
“Depending on your personal circumstances, the FAFSA can be a complicated and confusing form to complete,” said Senator Wayne D. Fontana, PHEAA Board Chairman. “This is the only application for federal student aid, so it is critical that families complete it correctly. It could mean the difference in being able to afford higher education.”
The webinars will be hosted by PHEAA Higher Education Access Partners, who specialize in the financial aid process. “Our Access Partners are each tenured in the financial aid community and experts in navigating the financial aid journey,” said James H. Steeley, PHEAA President and CEO. “By attending a FAFSA webinar, students and families will not only receive guidance on each line of the FAFSA, they will also be able to ask questions about their personal circumstances. By the end of the webinar, they should be ready to submit their FAFSA with confidence and relief by the May 1 deadline.”