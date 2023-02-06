HARRISBURG — In honor of February’s observance of Financial Aid Awareness Month, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) reminds college-bound students and their families to be smart borrowers.

“We always tell families to look for free money first with grants and scholarships that do not have to be repaid,” said Sen. Wayne Fontana, Acting Chairman of the PHEAA Board of Directors. “Federal loans come next; only when families find that a gap still exists in their funding plans do we recommend our state-based PA Forward Student Loan Program.”

