HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) announced that, as a result of the passed Commonwealth Budget, the maximum PA State Grant award will remain at $5,750.
Thanks to a 4.8 percent increase in funding for the state grant program and an agreed-upon fiscal code bill that will authorize PHEAA to transfer funding from a decommissioned scholarship program, PHEAA is able to maintain the maximum grant award from the 2022-23 academic year. The amount remains the highest maximum award in program history.
“Speaking on behalf of the PHEAA Board of Directors, executive team and employees, I would like to thank the General Assembly for passing a state budget that clearly demonstrates Pennsylvania’s commitment to its college-bound students and their families,” said Sen. Wayne D. Fontana, PHEAA Board Chairman. “We appreciate their support and collaboration in level funding the education programs administered by PHEAA on behalf of the Commonwealth, and especially for maintaining the maximum state grant award.”
The recently passed State Budget also provides level funding for all Pennsylvania aid programs administered by PHEAA for Pennsylvania, including the PA Targeted Industry Program (PA-TIP) and the PA Ready to Success Scholarship (RTSS) Program. PHEAA covers all administrative costs of the state grant and other student aid programs for the Commonwealth, in addition to self-funding the agency’s public awareness and outreach mission, saving taxpayers $21.9 million last year.
PHEAA’s Board annually reevaluates the awarding formula by analyzing tuition costs, inflation’s effect on family incomes, number of expected applicants and the governor’s recommended budget funding.