HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) is holding four free statewide webinars in August. These webinars assist college-bound students and their families with navigating the financial aid process and introduce PHEAA’s private student loan program — PA Forward.
The webinars are hosted by PHEAA representatives Linda Pacewicz and Dan Wray, who specialize in financial aid. They will discuss how students and families can take advantage of the benefits of using PA Forward Student Loans to cover financial gaps that other aid did not cover.
Financial Aid Timeline — Know What to do When
- This 1-hour webinar is offered Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. or Aug. 29 at noon and will provide the starting points and web resources for effective research before, during, and after a student makes postsecondary decisions.
Deep Dive into Covering the Gap
- The 1-hour webinar examines borrowing options available to cover the gap between financial aid and the cost of attendance. The webinar is available Aug. 17 at noon or Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m.
Register to attend one of the upcoming events at pheaa.org/virtual.
