HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) is holding two statewide webinars during the month of July to guide college-bound students and their families in completing the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process.
The “FAFSA Line by Line Overview Presentation,” hosted by PHEAA’s Higher Education Access Partners, will guide attendees through each step in filing the 2023-24 FAFSA and the Pa. State Grant application to assist them in meeting the August 1 deadline. This is the filing deadline for students planning to enroll in a community college; a designated Pennsylvania Open-Admission institution; a business, trade or technical school; a hospital school of nursing; or a 2-year program that is not transferable to another institution.
“The FAFSA is the only application for federal aid, so students and families must complete it successfully,” said Senator Wayne D. Fontana, PHEAA Board Chairman. “For some families, depending upon their unique circumstances, the FAFSA can be especially confusing. Our webinars provide the perfect opportunity to ask questions and receive guidance, face to face. A misstep could cost you dearly as your answers determine the amount of aid you receive.”
To prepare for FAFSA completion, students and families can use the FAFSA Checklist, created by PHEAA to help them prepare for the FAFSA completion process, which outlines all the items and information needed to ensure successful submission.
“Our Access Partners are experts in navigating the financial aid journey,” said James Steeley, PHEAA President and CEO. “Their personal guidance, based upon years of experience in the student aid industry, combined with our free resources and materials are just what college-bound students and families need to successfully apply for aid. I highly recommend registering for one of our upcoming webinars.”
Register to attend one of the upcoming events using the registration links:
Thursday, July 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. — https://pheaa-events500.webex.com/pheaa-events500/onstage/g.php?MTID=eaf8c794be1162ce871f489a1072536d9
Monday, July 24, from 6 to 7 p.m. —
892803094f42b