Deer with CWD

A captive whitetail deer with chronic wasting disease.

 Boone and Crockett Club

In escalating the fight against chronic wasting disease in white-tailed deer, the Pennsylvania Game Commission could soon be using dogs to sniff out the pathogen.

The Wildlife Futures Program, a wildlife health partnership between the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine’s (Penn Vet) Wildlife Futures Program and the PGC, determined that dogs can distinguish feces from CWD-infected deer from those of deer that were not infected.

