HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners took final action Saturday to restructure the state’s process for obtaining antlerless deer licenses.
Until recently, state law had required antlerless licenses be issued only by county treasurers. Hunters seeking antlerless licenses would send applications and receive licenses by mail in what was considered an outdated and inflexible process.
Earlier this year, a new law took effect that enables all license-issuing agents to sell antlerless deer licenses, meaning hunters in the 2023-24 license year will be able to purchase them online or anywhere else licenses are sold.
The new, modernized process will increase convenience for hunters getting their antlerless deer licenses, said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans.
“A simpler, more convenient system is better for hunter satisfaction, and ultimately, hunter recruitment,” Burhans said. “We thank Sen. Dan Laughlin for championing this change, which will fully modernize the process for issuing antlerless licenses.”
The PGC also finalized hunting and trapping season for 2023-24 on Saturday.
With Saturday's vote, the board has finalized the process by which licenses will be sold.
• Antlerless licenses will be purchased online and at issuing agents; there will be no application by mail.
• Antlerless licenses will go on sale during the first day of license sales, the fourth Monday in June (Monday, June 26 this year).
• Only residents can apply initially.
• Application by nonresidents won’t begin until the second Monday in July (July 10).
• A hunter can get only one license in the first round.
• A second round will begin the fourth Monday of July (July 24). Residents and nonresidents are eligible.
• A hunter can get a second license in the second round for any WMU where tags are available.
• A third round will begin the second Monday of August (Aug. 14). The sale of Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permits also will begin on this date.
• A hunter can get a third license in the third round.
• Then, in the fourth round beginning the fourth Monday of August (Aug. 28), a hunter can buy additional licenses until reaching their personal limit of six. Additional licenses, if available, then can be purchased after the season begins, as the hunter harvests antlerless deer and reports them.
• In each round, antlerless license sales won’t begin until 8 a.m.
The Game Commission will be making several announcements to inform hunters what they should do to obtain their antlerless licenses through this new method. Hunters are encouraged to review their HuntFishPA customer profile information to make sure contact information including their address, phone number and email are correct and up to date. That will allow the Game Commission to communicate directly with hunters.
WMU 2H DISSOLVED
Wildlife Management Unit 2H, which a decade ago was parceled out of neighboring WMU 2G, has been placed back within WMU 2G.
The change will take effect in the 2023-24 license year to begin July 1.
WMU 2H is located in north central Pennsylvania, north of Interstate 80, south of U.S. Route 6, east of U.S. Route 219 and west of state Routes 155, 255, 555 and 120.
The 2013 decision to create WMU 2H was intended to give consideration to habitat differences between that area and the larger WMU 2G. More recently, however, Game Commission staff determined WMU 2H is too small to effectively collect adequate wildlife and hunter data for big game species.
Furthermore, WMU 2H remains similar to WMU 2G in deer harvests and forest management.
NEW PROCESSING OPTIONS IN CWD AREAS
Hunters who harvest deer in Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) areas in future hunting seasons will have more choices, in more places, for where they can take their deer for processing or taxidermy.
The commissioners updated requirements for deer hunters in the state’s CWD Disease Management Areas (DMAs) or Established Area (EA), and those who hunt deer or other cervids out of state.
Presently, hunters may not remove any high-risk cervid parts — the head and backbone among them — from any DMA or EA. When harvesting deer within these areas, a hunter must either take the deer to an approved processor or taxidermist associated with that DMA or EA, or remove the high-risk parts before transporting the meat, antlers and other low-risk parts elsewhere.
Out-of-state hunters are prohibited from bringing any high-risk cervid parts back into Pennsylvania.
These protections serve to help limit the human-assisted spread of CWD within the commonwealth.
The measure commissioners adopted today enhances those protections while eliminating unnecessary complexity and giving hunters more choices.
The Game Commission will begin development of a statewide list of cooperating processors and taxidermists. Any hunter who harvests a deer out-of-state or within a DMA or EA will be able to take it directly to a cooperating processor or taxidermist anywhere in the state.
That will give hunters better access to cooperating processors and taxidermists, which are approved based on their compliance with proper high-risk part disposal. It also adds convenience for hunters.
Under previous regulations, a hunter harvesting a deer within a DMA or EA, for example, was limited to using a processor or taxidermist within or near that area. For a hunter living somewhere else, that likely meant making a return trip to pick up their meat or mount. Now they will be able to drop off their deer somewhere closer to home.
In addition to creating a statewide list of cooperating processors and taxidermists, and authorizing any processor or taxidermist on the list to accept high-risk deer parts from out of state, the measure adopted by the board prohibits placing on the landscape any high-risk cervid parts from deer killed outside of Pennsylvania or within a DMA or EA.