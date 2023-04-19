Sunday, April 30 is National Therapy Animal Day and most folks can admit that there are some days when we would rather hang out with animals than humans. Studies have shown that interacting with animals increases levels of the hormone oxytocin, which slows a person’s heart rate and breathing, reduces blood pressure, and inhibits the production of stress hormones — all of this makes folks more calm and relaxed.
In honor of National Therapy Animal Day the folks of the healthcare division of the Leadership McKean Program and McKean County SPCA have scheduled and planned a fabulous Pet Parade for the residents of The Bradford Manor from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. Families and friends are encouraged to attend.
“The noticeable changes in human behavior when interacting with animals are the main reason why this form of therapy is so attractive and why it has become such an integral part of today’s therapeutic practices. All sorts of animals are used for therapy, including the usual pets, rabbits, pigs and birds,” according to NationalToday.com.
Contributing members of Leadership McKean working on this event include Gabby Kelly, Bob Colts, Amanda Brinker, Steve Borowski, Marissa Yohe and Patty Fitzsimmons.
The annual celebration of this day is not only to recognize the honor of the invaluable work done by service animals but to also recognize the thousands of dedicated handlers, the human members of therapy animal teams, who volunteer their time, talents and efforts.
Additionally, the aim of National Therapy Animal Day is to raise awareness and educate people about the important role therapy animals play in enhancing the health and well-being of human beings. Animal/ pet therapy refers to using animals to help people cope with and recover from certain physical and mental health conditions.