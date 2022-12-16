Pension costs

The Public School Employees’ Retirement System board on Friday approved a decrease in the taxpayer-funded contribution rate to support school employees’ pensions for the first time in more than a decade.

HARRISBURG (TNS) — For the first time in over a decade, the school employees’ pension system board delivered some good news to Pennsylvania taxpayers.

The taxpayer-funded payroll contribution rate to support retired and current school employees’ retirement income in 2023-24 will drop by 3.6% and go up less than anticipated — no more than 2.19% — in each of the next five years.

