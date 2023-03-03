Ruffed grouse

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking public help in chronicling instances of so-called "tame" ruffed grouse — birds in the wild that show little or no fear of humans.

HARRISBURG — Not every ruffed grouse across Pennsylvania is quite the same as the next.

Some — though wild, undomesticated birds — might even be called “tame,” meaning they show little fear of or even act aggressively toward people, especially in spring and fall.

Follow Lisa Williams, Pennsylvania Game Commission Ruffed Grouse Biologist, to visit with a "tame" grouse. Discover that tame grouse are not really tame, and the theories behind why they act the way they do. Join us in this comical exploration of some very odd wildlife behavior.

