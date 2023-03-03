...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...McKean, Potter, Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds
could cause damage to trees and power lines, leading to power
outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice amounts will be highest in the higher
terrain. Winds will increase this evening as temperatures warm
above freezing. Lingering ice on trees and powerlines may
increase the risk for power outages as winds increase.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking public help in chronicling instances of so-called "tame" ruffed grouse — birds in the wild that show little or no fear of humans.
HARRISBURG — Not every ruffed grouse across Pennsylvania is quite the same as the next.
Some — though wild, undomesticated birds — might even be called “tame,” meaning they show little fear of or even act aggressively toward people, especially in spring and fall.
But does that behavior matter, to grouse and grouse management?
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking the public’s help in answering that question. The agency — charged with perpetuating wildlife species including grouse over the long term — is conducting a ruffed grouse genetics study in cooperation with Pennsylvania State University.
The research aims to determine whether the commonwealth’s grouse population shows signs of splitting up into distinct subpopulations and if “tame” behavior is linked to genetics. The results of this study will ensure habitat management efforts are targeted to improve and maintain grouse population connectivity.
Accordingly, the Game Commission is encouraging Pennsylvanians to report the location of any “tame” grouse they see this spring by sending an email to grousecomments@pa.gov. That email should include the person’s name and phone number, date of the sighting, location of the encounter and a description of the grouse’s behavior.
Ideally, those sending in a report should also include GPS coordinates for the encounter site. If that information isn’t available, reporters should provide as much other detail about the location of the encounter as possible, listing things like the county and/or township, the name of the property (like a particular state game lands, for instance), the property address, the closest intersection and the like.
Game Commission staff may reach out to those who report encounters for additional information, if necessary.
Field staff will then visit those locations where “tame” grouse sightings occurred to capture birds and collect a genetic sample from each.
“You may be familiar with mail-order kits where a simple saliva sample or mouth swab can unlock all kinds of information about your own ancestry or information about the breed background of your dog,” said PGC grouse biologist Reina Tyl. “We will be sampling these ‘tame’ grouse in essentially the same way, swabbing their mouth and sending the swab off for genetic analysis.”
All grouse from which samples are taken will be released immediately afterward at the same sites they were captured.
The more birds the PGC can sample, the better. That’s why public participation is so important to this project, Tyl said. It’s really the key to success with this effort.
“Gaining a more complete understanding of the genetic diversity of Pennsylvania’s grouse population is critical to ensure proper management of our beloved state bird,” she added.
