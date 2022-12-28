HARRISBURG — Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 102 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.

Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the tools needed to succeed. He said it is now up to them to apply what they have learned.

