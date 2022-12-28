HARRISBURG — Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 102 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.
Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the tools needed to succeed. He said it is now up to them to apply what they have learned.
“I ask you to never compromise yourself or your fellow troopers, and always maintain your honor and integrity,” said Evanchick. “I have full faith in your abilities and devotion to protect and serve the residents and visitors of this commonwealth.”
Cadets receiving special awards and recognition during the ceremony at Bishop McDevitt High School in Dauphin County included Gage T. Fischer received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class; and Kyle J. Morton received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training.
The new troopers will report to the following stations on Jan. 3: Troop C, Lewis Run: Rex E. Martin Jr., Kyle J. Morton and Joshua M. Perkins; Troop C, Ridgway: Kaelie A. Fox, Brendan D. Laird and Joseph A. Tommelleo; Troop F, Coudersport: Gage T. Fischer, Ryan S. Querry, Benjamin D. Sterling and Luke T. Stutsman; and Troop F, Emporium: Hailee C. McCandless.