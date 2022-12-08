HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania government regulations would be revised with extensive definitions of sex, religious creed and race under a proposal set for a vote Thursday — a change some Republican lawmakers see as an overreach on a subject they think should not be addressed without legislation.

The proposal before the Independent Regulatory Review Commission would enshrine a set of definitions regarding the types of employment, housing, education and public accommodations discrimination complaints that can be brought before the state Human Relations Commission.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos