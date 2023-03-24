MIDDLETOWN — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in McKean County sold a $1 million-winning Millionaire Maker Scratch-Off ticket recently. The Walmart at 50 Foster Brook Boulevard, Bradford, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Millionaire Maker is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s at palottery.state.pa.us or downloading the official app.

