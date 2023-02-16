Gov. Josh Shapiro

Gov. Josh Shapiro

 The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

HARRISBURG — Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said Thursday he will not allow Pennsylvania to execute any inmates while he is in office and called for the state's lawmakers to repeal the death penalty.

Shapiro, inaugurated last month, said he will refuse to sign execution warrants and will use his power as governor to grant reprieves to any inmate whose execution is scheduled.

