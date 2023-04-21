The McKean County Republican Committee hosted its 2023 Spring Dinner Thursday evening at Pennhills Club. The keynote speaker was Chairman of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, Lawrence Tabas.
Tabas, a lifelong Republican, was elected chairman in 2019.
“You don’t see it often,” Tabas opened his remarks, “a Republican from Philadelphia. There are seven of us.”
He said it is a lonely place to be a Republican but that it is getting better. “The last few years have been difficult, we took a step back and developed a strategy to move forward,” Tabas said. “The first step is that we must get the statewide judges elected. There are four candidates, two were here tonight.”
Megan Martin and Judge Carolyn Carluccio both are candidates for Superior Court Judge for Pennsylvania, and attended the event to talk about their plans.
Martin is on a 67-county campaign. She has served in all three branches of the Pennsylvania government and as an attorney for the U.S. Navy. Martin also made history as the first woman to serve as the Pennsylvania Senate’s secretary parliamentarian.
Carluccio is an incumbent Court of Common Pleas judge who was elected in 2009. She has served with distinction on family, criminal, and civil court benches. And, Carluccio was unanimously chosen by her peers as the court’s first female president judge in Montgomery County’s history.
Both candidates spoke of applying laws rather than making them.
There are seven seats up for grabs, Tabas said. And there are four candidates supported by the party. The other two campaigning for Pennsylvania Superior Court are Maria Battista and Judge Harry Smail Jr.
Tabas spoke about rural Pennsylvania. He had asked for some research work, volunteer, and someone stepped up. “When the job was done, I asked this person to run for judge, and she said that she was from a small rural county that probably nobody had heard of,” Tabas said.
Stacey Wallace was the person Tabas had spoken of. “You did it,” he told the room, “you got the vote out in 2021. You are the party’s greatest asset, the rural community, because you will do what is necessary to win.”
He went on to explain a touchy subject for some republicans — mail in voting.
“You may not like mail in votes, but they are legal. And, who is going to steal a mail in ballot in McKean County? The Democrats have had 50 days to gather their votes, while the Republicans spend about 13 hours standing in line,” Tabas stated. “We need to get ahead of this now. The focus for 2023 is not to take away votes from the polls but to add the low propensity voters, those who don’t vote all the time.”
He added that the party is “facing a great opportunity, but that winning the primary is not the prize. We can’t go into 2024 — a presidential year — without mail in votes. We have to get started with 2023.
Prior to the chairman’s remarks, each of the county wide candidates had a few minutes to speak as well.
Commissioners Carol Duffy and Tom Kriener, both running unopposed, talked about how they kept the offices open during COVID, have moved forward with broadband, and are meeting with community partners on workforce development. Both thanked the committee and voters for their continued support.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenberg-Shaffer addressed the audience and expressed how proud she is of the law enforcement in the county which helped lead to effective prosecutions and high conviction rates. She was also excited to share news about the K9s who travel with her into schools when she is delivering drug programs.
Joe Yaros spoke briefly on his wife, Wendy’s, behalf. Wendy Yaros has been the Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphan’s Court for eight years, and worked in the office prior to that for two. She was attending a state conference and could not attend the dinner.
Michele Vogel-Snyder, running for Recorder of Deeds, explained that she has been in the office and has progressively advanced over 16 years. She is a lifelong resident of the county.
Ken Kane, emcee for the event, added that the race for coroner is different.
“It will be a new direction of the office,” Kane said, “It’s the first time in probably 20 years that (Mike Cahill) isn’t running. And it was his father before him.”
There are three candidates running for coroner, but only two were in attendance: Michael Mascho and Michael Valine.
Mascho spoke of his years as a funeral home director and that he would build the county a place specifically for use by the coroner, at no cost to the taxpayers. He stated that the position is a unique one and that he has the equipment and experience to do the job.
Valine stated the position of coroner is a multifaceted role, equal to that of the sheriff. He said the coroner investigates, collects evidence, and testifies. His background, he said, is in law enforcement and with the fire department. If elected, he said he would retire from the city to be the coroner full time.
Kane also noted for Tabas all the many things that McKean County is known for. He had a gift for the chairman but had forgotten to bring it with him. The gift consisted of a Zippo lighter, a Case knife, and a quart of oil. Kane explained to Tabas that this county has a deep and rich history of oil, including WWI and WWII.
He mentioned the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and the new technology building, stating that “there is finally a building with Duke’s name on it out there since his checkbook is all over the campus.”
And, finally, Kane acknowledged the chairman and vice chairman of Cameron County as well as the chairman of Potter County, with the hope that the party can join together for more tri-county events.