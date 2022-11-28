Election 2024 Senate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. (center), welcomes Senator-elect Peter Welch, D-Vt., (left) and Senator-elect John Fetterman, D-Pa., whose victories helped give Democrats the majority in the next Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.

Pennsylvania’s unique lieutenant governor, who just flipped the state’s open Senate seat to Democrats, may be the only senator ever to be declared an “American taste god” — as GQ magazine once did.

