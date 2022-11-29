Northern long-eared bat

The northern long-eared bat has been listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

HARRISBURG (TNS) — The northern long-eared bat, which occurs sporadically across Pennsylvania, has been listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Noting that the bat “faces extinction due to the range wide impacts of white-nose syndrome," the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday reclassified it as endangered, from a listing as threatened since 2015.

