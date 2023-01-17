HARRISBURG — In a first of its kind rule making, Pennsylvania has adopted new regulations to protect Pennsylvanians’ drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting new limits on two forms of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances.
The new rule sets maximum contaminant levels in drinking water for two forms of PFAS – perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) – in order to protect the public from potential adverse health effects linked to exposure to PFOA and PFOS.
“Since Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order in 2018, DEP has been committed to protecting Pennsylvanians from the adverse impacts of PFAS. We are still learning more about these chemicals, and these new MCLs are a step in the right direction,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh.
The rule sets a limit of 14 parts per trillion (ppt) for PFOA and a limit of 18 ppt for PFOS. The limits are intended to protect against adverse developmental effects (including neurobehavioral and skeletal effects), and adverse immune system effects (including immune suppression). The rule also specifies requirements to ensure compliance with the limits, including monitoring and reporting, analytical requirements and approved treatment technologies.
PFAS are a class of synthetic chemicals used since the 1940s to make water-, heat-, and stain-resistant products such as cookware, carpets, clothing, furniture fabrics, paper packaging for food, and other resistant materials. These chemicals are persistent in the human body and throughout the environment. PFAS have been associated with adverse health effects but are classified by scientists as emerging contaminants because the risks they pose to human health and the environment are not completely understood.
The limits for PFOA and PFOS apply to all 3,117 community, non-transient non-community, bottled, vended, retail, and bulk public water systems. Of these, 1,905 are community water systems, serving a combined population of approximately 11.4 million residents; another 1,096 are non-transient non-community water systems (businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities) serving approximately 507,000 people.