We’ve all been there, driving slowly down the road, clinging to the steering wheel, snow coming at the windshield like we’re flying warp speed in Star Trek, hoping we’re still driving on the road because we can’t tell by looking.
At least until that big yellow truck with the flashing lights, huge plow, and material spreader makes its way by, clearing a path and making the trip less treacherous.
There’s a lot that goes into winter maintenance, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. On Tuesday, PennDOT’s Jason Powell, maintenance operations manager for District 2, Scott Majot, highway maintenance manager for Cameron and Potter counties and acting manager for McKean County, and Marla Fannin, press officer, spoke with The Era about what happens behind the scenes to make winter roads passable.
STORM PLANNING
Prior to today’s storm, Powell explained, “Operationally, all of our counties are checking out our plow trucks, our loaders, making sure they are ready to go, taking care of minor repairs, making sure material is premixed, looking at start times for our crews — can we come in at our normal time or do we come in early?”
Fannin explained with storms that are anticipated to hit a larger geographical area, the organization starts at the state level, talking with other agencies like the state police and in this case, the New Jersey Department of Transportation. “Accuweather joins us for a breakdown on how they believe things will pan out,” she said. Then officials look at each of PennDOT’s 12 districts “to determine if there are issues with manpower, material or equipment.”
Majot said sometimes the weather forecasters get the forecast right, but the timing wrong.
“We rely on other counties, seeing what the storms are doing coming in to our counties,” he said.
SCIENCE
There’s a lot of science that goes into determining the best course of action for a storm, depending on what temperatures are expected, and what the storm is expected to dump on the state.
Powell explained, “Our number one deicing chemical we use is rock salt. In terms of melting ice and snow, it works great — when it’s warmer temperatures. If you have 30 degree temperatures, rock salt will melt more (snow and ice). As temperatures decrease, the effectiveness decreases as well.”
At 30 degrees, one pound of rock salt will melt 46 pounds of ice. At zero degrees, one pound of rock salt will melt about four pounds of ice.
“As temperatures decrease, our chemicals don’t work as well,” Powell explained. With a laugh, he added, “Things can become an even bigger adventure.”
The cameras that are mounted along roads, like on U.S. 219 Bradford Bypass, “give good situational awareness, what’s currently happening, is it snow covered or dry, is traffic backed up,” Powell said.
Fannin added that citizens can go to 511PA.com and select cameras, and pick a traffic camera to view the conditions on the road for themselves. “Customers can actually see those cameras and see what conditions are like in real time,” she explained.
Even though PennDOT does all it can to monitor weather and road conditions, sometimes a storm will catch the agency off guard.
“What gets us sometimes is when snowstorms are not big enough that forecasters are predicting them,” Powell said. “Where our district sits, we’re not close to a decent sized doppler radar tower.”
The farther one is away from the tower, the higher the doppler beam is for detection purposes. There are times when a storm is traveling low, and the doppler misses it.
“It can come in at a low altitude and sneak up on us,” Powell admitted. “We don’t like that to happen.”
It doesn’t happen often. In most cases, forecasters are able to caution them well in advance.
SNOW REMOVAL
There’s never a time when the agency just doesn’t send out its plows, the officials explained.
“Most of our counties, when we get into the winter season they work dual shifts, 4 a.m. till noon and another noon till 8pm,” Powell said. “Each shift is responsible for 12 hours.”
Majot said, “We have some snow and ice control operators who notify us and get our crews called out.”
Powell added that weekends and call-outs are on overtime. If someone has a planned vacation, the agency can plan in advance to cover the shift. “We can call in from other shifts or other stockpiles to help out with that.”
Should someone call off sick or with an emergency, his or her plow route will be split up with other drivers on the shift. “Those drivers will then go from say 40 miles they are covering to 60 miles,” Powell said.
He described a plow driver’s cycle time as the time it takes to service all the roads on the route and return back to where the route begins. On main roads, like U.S. Route 219, the cycle time will be shorter because the road sees far more traffic than some of the smaller, rural roads that PennDOT plows.
However, times may be longer when there is heavy snow, when traffic is backed up, when there is road construction or when PennDOT experiences an equipment failure.
CHANGING WEATHER
Powell has about 23 years on the job, and Majot has 29, so do the men feel the winters are better or worse than in the past?
“What I’ve seen over the last, say, five years is a different trend,” Powell said. “I see that winters don’t start as early but they hold on longer.”
He mentioned remembering winters starting in late October or early November and being done by late March or early April. “The last few years, that hasn’t happened.”
Majot said, “I do think we get a little more freezing rain than we used to.” He grew up in Potter County, and said he can remember a lot more snow in his childhood. “The roads used to be hard-packed snow all winter. That’s not really a thing anymore.”
He continued, explaining, “we use the science of winter to combat it more efficiently. In the past, they just threw materials at it. Even though winters aren’t as bad, the roads seem to be much, much better. The processes we use make it much safer.”
Majot had some non-nonsense tips for being safe on the roads in the winter: “The biggest issue people need to focus on is slowing down and having good tires. If you focus on those, you won’t have a bad winter.”
Fannin added that customers can visit PennDOT’s website www.penndot.pa.gov and click on the snowflake to find tools and information to help understand better what the agency does.