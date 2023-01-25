PennDOT RTMC

The PennDOT Regional Traffic Management Center in Clearfield shows a view of road conditions in four counties served by District 2 of the agency.

 Photo provided

We’ve all been there, driving slowly down the road, clinging to the steering wheel, snow coming at the windshield like we’re flying warp speed in Star Trek, hoping we’re still driving on the road because we can’t tell by looking.

At least until that big yellow truck with the flashing lights, huge plow, and material spreader makes its way by, clearing a path and making the trip less treacherous.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos