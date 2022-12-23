Oil City — With periods of possible intense wind, snow and cold temperatures in the weekend forecast for the northwest region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is urging motorists to use caution while driving and avoid traveling whenever possible during severe weather conditions.

“Our preparations for the storm include plans to shift resources and crews as needed to handle the changing weather conditions throughout the region,” said Doug Schofield, PennDOT Assistant District Executive — Maintenance. “Salt, anti-skid and other materials are in good supply and crews will work around the clock, even on the holidays, to keep the roads safe and passable.”

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos