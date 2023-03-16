CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, urges motorists to not drive under the influence and encouraged everyone to choose a designated driver ahead of St. Patrick’s Day festivities this weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police and municipal police departments statewide conduct high visibility enforcement details such as roving patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout the campaign, which started March 10, and concludes March 19, according to Josh Woods, community traffic safety project coordinator with HSN. He said officers offer zero tolerance to impaired drivers encountered during these enforcement details and that offenders will be arrested and prosecuted.

