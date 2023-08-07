CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers to Potter County bridge repairs set to begin Aug. 18.
Potter County maintenance crews will begin deck repairs on a bridge spanning a branch of Fishing Creek along Route 4005 (Fishing Creek Road) about 3 miles northeast of Roulette. These repairs will allow PennDOT to remove a weight-limit posting of 16 tons for single and combination vehicles and improve the bridge’s overall condition rating from “poor” to “good.”
PennDOT will close the bridge and implement a detour using Route 4006 (Steer Brook Road), Route 4007 (Dingman Run Road) and Route 6, expected to be in place through September.
The 15-foot bridge carries, on average, 236 vehicles per day.