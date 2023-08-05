CYCLONE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced its McKean County maintenance schedule for Aug. 7-11, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Crews will patch State Route 6 from Ludlow to Kane and in Hazel Hurst. Shoulder cutting is planned on Route 646 from Cyclone to Red Rock and along Bingham Road (Route 4003). Ditch work is set from Rew to Red Rock on 646.
Additionally, sign repairs and upgrades, mowing and bridge work are planned on various state routes throughout the county.
Contractors are scheduled to pave on Route 219 in Lafayette Township (alternating traffic patterns), milling and filling on 219 in Lantz Corners (alternating traffic) and bridge repairs on Route 6 in Port Allegany where temporary signals will control traffic.