Drive sober over the holidays

Representatives from PennDOT, the Pennsylvania DUI Association, and local law enforcement gathered today at EmergyCare ambulance service in Erie to discuss the Operation Safe Holiday impaired driving campaign.

ERIE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Pennsylvania DUI Association, the Northwest Regional Highway Safety Office, and first responders held a media event Friday to highlight the dangers of driving impaired, especially during the holiday season.

“This is a special time of year meant for celebrating with family and friends, but all it takes is one poor decision to get behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol for it to potentially end in tragedy,” said Cathy Tress, a Regional DUI Program Administrator with the Pennsylvania DUI Association. “The solution is simple — plan ahead and arrange for a ride home with a sober driver.”

