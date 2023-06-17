CYCLONE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) McKean County Maintenance announced Friday the following work schedule for the week of June 19 – June 23, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas.
Throughout McKean County sign repairs and upgrades, bridge repairs and mowing are planned for various state routes. In addition, there are plans for patching on State Route 1015, Columbia Hill; crack sealing on State Route 6 from E. Smethport to Port Allegany; pipe replacement on Sugar Run Road in Corydon and Champlin Hill Road in Turtlepoint; pipe flushing and inlet repairs on State Route 446, Port Allegany/ Eldred Road and on Ceres Road in Shinglehouse; and ditching work will be performed on High Street, South Avenue and Minard Run in Bradford.
Weather permitting, the contractor L.C. Whitford will be completing a bridge replacement on Barnum Road in Eldred. There will be a roadway closure near the bridge beginning June 6, and a detour will be in place using State Routes 346, 546, Township Road 45 and N.Y. State Route 16.
Also, weather permitting, Jefferson Paving will be repairing the roadway on Red Mill Road in Smethport. The contractor will be utilizing flaggers during work hours to control the flow of traffic during these repairs.
Patriot Tree Surgeons will be tree trimming on State Route 46, Betula and State Route 321, Marshburg Road in Kane. Patriot Tree Surgeons will be using flaggers during work hours to control the flow of traffic during trimming.
Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.