OIL CITY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds motorists to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol in advance of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
This week marked the start of a national mobilization, during which law enforcement agencies will ramp up enforcement activities geared at deterring impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.
The heightened enforcement effort extends through Labor Day on Sept. 4.
According to PennDOT data, there were 1,214 crashes across the state last year during Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2 to 5, 2022, which resulted in 17 fatalities and 81 injuries. Of these crashes, 27 were drug-related and 114 were alcohol-related.
In the northwest region alone, there were 53 Labor Day weekend crashes in 2022, resulting in 29 injuries and two fatalities.
“Our roads are immediately safer when people make smart choices to plan ahead for a sober ride home,” said Austin Soboleski, a traffic safety specialist with the Highway Safety Network. “Lives are senselessly lost in impaired driving crashes that are 100 percent avoidable. Don’t put your life, or someone else’s, on the line.”
Some effects of drug and alcohol use on driving include:
- Alcohol, marijuana and other drugs can impair the ability to drive because they slow coordination, judgment and reaction times.
- Cocaine and methamphetamine can make drivers more aggressive and reckless.
- Using two or more drugs at the same time, including alcohol, can amplify the impairing effects of each drug a person has consumed.
- Some prescription and over-the-counter medicines can cause extreme drowsiness, dizziness and other side effects. Read and follow all warning labels before driving and note that warnings against “operating heavy machinery” include driving a vehicle.
To help make smart choices related to impaired driving, consider the following tips:
- Plan ahead for a sober driver if you plan to use an impairing drug.
- Don’t let friends get behind the wheel if they’re under the influence of drugs.
- If you’re hosting a party where alcohol or other substances will be used, it’s your job to make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.
- Always wear your seatbelt—it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.