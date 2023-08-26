CYCLONE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced its maintenance schedules for Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, weather permitting, in McKean and Elk counties.
In McKean County, planned work includes shoulder cutting on Ridge (State Route 646), Bingham (4003) and Roberts roads, ditch cleaning on Oil Valley Road (546), pipe flushing on McCrae Brook Road (1006) and Route 44 in Shinglehouse, patching on Bell Run Road (1009) and Route 6 from Ludlow to Kane, and side dozing on Route 46 from Smethport to Rew and Route 59 from Mt. Alton to Ormsby.
Crews will continue bridge repairs on Route 6 in Port Allegany, controlling traffic with temporary signals.
In Elk County, pipe replacement is set for Long Level (State Route 4003) and Silver Creek (4007) roads, while side dozing will occur on Glen Hazel (1001) and Bendigo (1004) roads and on West Creek (1008).
Shoulder cutting is planned on Johnsonburg (255) and Bendigo roads, sewer flush/tail ditch on Route 948 in the Highland area and ditching in various locations throughout the county.
Additionally, a high-friction surface application project will impact travel on Route 219 at the bypass in Johnsonburg from Monday to Thursday, weather permitting.
Flaggers will enforce an alternating traffic pattern while crews apply treatments. The applications increase the longevity of recently built or rehabilitated roads and improve skid resistance to enhance safety.