CYCLONE – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) McKean County Maintenance announced its work schedule for Sept. 4 to 8.
Bridge work is on tap for Derrick Road (State Route 346), slide repair on Route 446 (Eldred-Portville Road in the Bullis Mills area), shoulder cutting on Route 346 (Warren County line to Marilla Reservoir) and side dozing on State Route 155 from the Potter County line to Port Allegany.
Patching will occur on Oil Valley (546), Summit (646), McCrae Brook (1006) and Bell Run (1009) roads. Mowing and sign repairs are slated on various routes throughout the county.
Temporary traffic signals remain in place on State Route 6 in Port Allegany Borough for ongoing bridge repairs.
In Elk County, the high-friction surface application project on Route 219 at the bypass in Johnsonburg originally set for the week of Aug. 28 has been rescheduled due to weather.
The work, which will impact travel, is now planned Wednesday through Saturday.
Flaggers will enforce an alternating traffic pattern while crews apply treatments. The applications increase the longevity of recently built or rehabilitated roads and improve skid resistance to enhance safety.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
