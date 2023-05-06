CYCLONE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation McKean County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 8 – 12, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Maintenance includes Patching along State Route 146 (Clermont to Crosby), Crack Sealing on State Route 646 (Aiken to Rew), Drainage Improvements on State Route 446 (Main Street, Eldred), Slide Repair on State Route 446 (Eldred/Portville Road), Underdrain Installation on State Route 146 (Clermont Road), Pipe Replacement on State Route 246 (Looker Mountain Trail) and State Route 1015 (Rixford Area), and Ditching along State Route 646 (Olean Road) and State Route 346 (West Washington Road).
Various state routes throughout the county will have Sign Repairs and Upgrades. And bridges throughout the county will receive repairs.
