CYCLONE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation McKean County maintenance announced Friday the following work schedule for the week of June 12 to June 16, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway, at any time of the day or night.
PennDOT will be upgrading, making various sign repairs and bridge repairs on various routes throughout McKean County.
Mowing will be taking place on U.S. Route 6 from Ludlow to Port Allegany and on U.S. Route 219 from the Elk County line to the New York state line.
Patching work will take place on Route 646 from Rew to Route 346 and on Route 6 in Hazel Hurst. Also, on Route 6 from Ludlow to Kane there will be crack sealing work performed.
PennDOT has planned pipe replacements on Looker Mountain Trail, South Avenue in Bradford, Sugar Run Road in Corydon and Champlin Hill Road in Turtlepoint. Pipe flushing, inlet repairs will be conducted on Main Street in Eldred and on Ceres Road in Shinglehouse.
In addition, ditching work will be performed from Red Rock to Prentisvale along Route 346. Contractor, L.C. Whitford is continuing work on a bridge replacement on Barnum Road. According to PennDOT, the contractor Jefferson Paving will be performing roadway repairs on Red Mill Road. The contractor will utilize flaggers, according to PennDOT, during work hours to control the flow of traffic.