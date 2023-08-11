CYCLONE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation McKean County Maintenance announced its work schedule for Aug. 14 to 18, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Ditch cleaning and pipe flushing are on tap along Route 59 in Lafayette, Route 44 (Ceres to Shinglehouse), Bells Run Road (1009) and McCrae Brook Road (1006).
Expect delays for seal coating on Seven Mile Road (State Route 2001), Bridge Road (3011) and Route 6 (Marvindale to Lantz Corners).
Temporary signals control traffic on Route 6 in Port Allegany Borough during ongoing bridge repairs.
Sign repairs and upgrades, mowing and bridge work are on tap along various state routes throughout the county.