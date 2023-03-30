HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that registration has opened for its upcoming 12-Year Program (TYP) update, which will be held on April 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.. The Online Public Forum will be broadcast live via PAcast and PennDOT social media channels.
Pennsylvanians can ask transportation-related questions to PennDOT leadership and members of the State Transportation Commission during the forum’s Q&A session. Questions may also be submitted in advance of the forum by filling out the registration form or by emailing RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov. The public may also call PennDOT and share their questions at 717-783-2262.
Every two years the State Transportation Commission and PennDOT update Pennsylvania’s 12-Year Program (TYP) and public feedback is a critical part of that process. The public comment period for the TYP update began on March 1, and continues through April 30. During the public comment period, Pennsylvanians can submit feedback by taking the Transportation Survey or emailing comments to RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov. Public feedback and survey results will help identify needs and prioritize transportation projects across the state.