HARRISBURG — The PennDOT Office of Public-Private Partnerships (P3) announced Wednesday that it is accepting unsolicited proposals for transportation projects from the private sector through October 31.

The submission period applies to PennDOT-owned projects and infrastructure. During this period, the private sector can submit proposals offering innovative ways to deliver transportation projects across a variety of modes including roads, bridges, rail, aviation and ports. Proposals can also include more efficient models to manage existing transportation-related services and programs.

