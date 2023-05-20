CYCLONE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation McKean County maintenance will be working on patching, crack sealing, ditching and more next week, weather permitting.
Patching will be done on Christian Hollow Road, crack sealing on Route 46 from Farmers Valley to Rew, pipe replacement on Columbia Hill Road and pipe repair and ditching on Red Mill Road.
Ditching will be done on West Washington Street from Marilla Brook to Stickney and on Route 246, the Bradford side of Looker Mountain Trail.
The following work is scheduled to be completed by contractor, weather permitting:
L.C. Whitford will be doing a bridge replacement on Barnum Road. Traffic control will be used during work hours.
Jefferson Paving will be doing roadway repairs to Red Mill Road. The contractor will be using flaggers during work hours to control the flow of traffic.