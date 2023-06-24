CYCLONE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday the following work schedule in McKean County for the week of June 26 through June 30, weather permitting:
Sign repairs and upgrades, bridge repairs, and mowing are planned on various State Routes throughout the County; Patching will be done on State Route 1015, Columbia Hill Road, State Route 2001, Seven Mile Road and State Route 1006 McCrea Brook Road; Crack sealing will be done on State Route 6 from East Smethport to Port Allegany; and Pipe flushing on State Route 446, Port Allegany/ Eldred Road, State Route 1006 McCrae Brook Road and State Route 1009, Bells Run Road.
In addition, PennDOT has planned shoulder stabilization work on State Route 146, Red Mill Road; Ditching on State Route 246, Looker Mountain Trail and State Route 770, Minard Run; Shoulder cutting on State Route 59, Ormsby Road, State Route 646, Ridge Road and State Route 4003, Bingham Road.
Contractor L.C. Whitford will complete the following work, weather permitting during the upcoming week: a bridge replacement on State Route 1011, Barnum Road with traffic control and roadway closure near the bridge beginning June 6 and following detour using State Routes 346, 546 and Township Road 45 to NY State Route 16.
Also, Patriot Tree Surgeons will perform contracted tree trimming for PennDOT on State Route 46, Betula, with traffic control utilizing flaggers during work hours, to control the flow of traffic.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.