CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will begin work this week to trim and remove trees on various routes in McKean County. This work will enhance driver safety and extend the life of the roadway surface.
Work is expected to take approximately 4 to 8 weeks to complete. All work will be done during daylight hours and is weather dependent. Drivers may encounter short delays as roadway flaggers enforce an alternating traffic pattern during this operation. Drivers should remain alert for flaggers and slow-moving or stopped traffic.
Richardson Tree and Landscape Co. of New Wilmington will be working on the following roads in McKean County:
· Route 246 in Foster and Otto townships, east of Bradford and on either side of Route 646
· Route 646 in Foster and Otto townships, northeast of Bradford between Route 346 and the New York state line.
Later this spring, Patriot Tree Surgeons of Allentown, will work at the following location:
· Route 219 in Hamlin Township, south of Lantz Corners
Tree trimming and removal provide “daylighting” to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during winter. It also enhances sight distance at some locations and lessens the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road.