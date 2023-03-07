CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will begin work this week to trim and remove trees on various routes in McKean County. This work will enhance driver safety and extend the life of the roadway surface.

Work is expected to take approximately 4 to 8 weeks to complete. All work will be done during daylight hours and is weather dependent. Drivers may encounter short delays as roadway flaggers enforce an alternating traffic pattern during this operation. Drivers should remain alert for flaggers and slow-moving or stopped traffic.

