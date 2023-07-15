CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers that work on a high friction surface application project impacting routes in Juniata, McKean and Mifflin Counties got underway Friday.
High friction surface applications improve skid resistance and enhance safety for motorists at the application sites.
Crews will start work today on Route 74 in Turbett Township, Juniata County, approximately two miles north of the Juniata/Perry County line. While they apply the high friction surface treatments, drivers should expect to encounter flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control. PennDOT urges drivers to build extra travel time into their schedules as short travel delays are expected.
Crews plan to begin the application process July 17 on Route 219 in Sergeant Township, approximately two-thirds of a mile north of Route 3003, Coontown Road. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control. Drivers should anticipate short delays.
The final application site impacted by this project is on Route 322 in Brown Township, Mifflin County, approximately a mile from the Reedsville interchange. The contractor will reduce Route 322 to one lane by placing concrete barriers while completing this work. PennDOT will issue an update before the contractor starts operations at this location.
Due to the nature of these applications, work cannot occur in the rain. The contractor will reschedule in the event of rain.
Overall work on the project includes applying high friction surface treatment, epoxy-based surface treatments, and other miscellaneous construction at the sites listed above. The Truesdell Corporation is the contractor for this $640,000 project.