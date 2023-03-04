HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday that it has committed $470.2 million in liquid fuels payments to help certified municipalities maintain their roads and bridges, including more than $2 million for McKean County.
This year’s allocation is approximately 3 percent higher than last year’s. Fixing and maintaining Pennsylvania’s roads, highways and bridges is a top priority of the Gov. Josh Shapiro administration. The announcement builds on Shapiro’s commitment to ensuring Pennsylvanians can travel across the Commonwealth safely.
“We have the fifth-largest state-maintained road system in the country, and there are even more locally owned roads and bridges,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “These critical investments help keep our communities safe and connected.”
PennDOT’s annual distributions assist with municipalities’ highway and bridge-related expenses such as snow removal and road repaving. The formula that determines the allocation a municipality will receive is based on its population and miles of locally owned roads. To be eligible for liquid fuels, a roadway must be formally adopted as a public street by the municipality, meet certain dimension requirements, and be able to safely accommodate vehicles driving at least 15 mph.
According to the PennDOT chart, the total for McKean County is 422.05 miles of roads, a population of 40,432, and a net allocation of $2,069,374.78.
In the City of Bradford, where there are 30.68 miles of roads, the net allocation is $239,303.76.
In Bradford Township, where there are 34.41 miles of roads, there is a net allocation of $196,001.49. In Foster Township, with 32.18 miles of roads, the net allocation is $173,147.11
In Annin Township, where there are 26.04 miles of roads, the net allocation is $96,437.54; Ceres Township, 23.68 miles, $91,336.34; Corydon Township, 7.04 miles, $27,723.34; Eldred Township, 25.92 miles, $108,049.69; Hamilton Township, 9.70 miles, $40,424.29;
Hamlin Township, 9.60 miles, $41,604.70; Keating Township, 44.33 miles, $188,565.38; Lafayette Township, 18.22 miles, $90,474.14; Liberty Township, 44.91 miles, $171,446.34; Norwich Township, 13.40 miles, $51,355.69; Otto Township, 16.04 miles, $77,240.68; Sergeant Township, $25,099.73; and in Wetmore Township, 26.13 miles, $112,316.41.
In Eldred Borough, there are 3.67 miles of roads and a net allocation of $25,616.82; Kane Borough, 17.10 miles, $120,544.42; Lewis Run Borough, 3.12 miles, $20,559.95; Mount Jewett Borough, 6.32 miles, $35,807.87; Port Allegany Borough, 11.04 miles, $73,362.46; and Smethport Borough, 11.52 miles, $62,956.60.
This year’s allocation for McKean County is greater than the one in 2022, which was $1,977,708.12; and closer to the allocation for 2021, which was $2,065,750.55; but not as much as the allocation of 2020, which was $2,199,021.23.
In Elk County, this year’s allocation is $1,684,992.84 with 357.21 miles of roads and a population of 30,990. In 2022 the allocation was $1,664,802.30.
In Potter County, the 2023 allocation is $2,025,297.42 for 542.47 miles of roads and a population of 16,396. In 2022 the allocation was $1,959,490.10.
In Cameron County, this year’s allocation is $439,230.84 for 113.63 miles of roads and a population of 4,547. In 2022 the allocation was $430,559.94.
“We appreciate that PennDOT recognizes that local government is an important partner of the transportation network in Pennsylvania, being responsible for 2/3 of the road miles in the Commonwealth,” said Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors Executive Director David Sanko. “This liquid fuels distribution is an integral part of local funding, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with PennDOT to help ensure that local governments are able to cover the costs of building and maintaining our portion of the network.”
The Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs commended PennDOT for the program. Executive Director Chris Cap said, “These liquid fuels allocations are an essential funding component for preserving this vast network of locally maintained roads, which are so vital to the continued economic viability of this Commonwealth.”
Act 89 of 2013 made more funding available for locally owned roadways. Before the law, municipalities received $320.8 million in liquid fuels payments.