PennDOT plows

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plows the roadways during a winter storm in 2022.

 Era file photo

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday that it has committed $470.2 million in liquid fuels payments to help certified municipalities maintain their roads and bridges, including more than $2 million for McKean County.

This year’s allocation is approximately 3 percent higher than last year’s. Fixing and maintaining Pennsylvania’s roads, highways and bridges is a top priority of the Gov. Josh Shapiro administration. The announcement builds on Shapiro’s commitment to ensuring Pennsylvanians can travel across the Commonwealth safely.

