HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the application period for grants under the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP) is now open.
"Pennsylvania's rail freight network keeps goods moving and supports the economy," said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. "These investments support the business community and keep rail lines safe.”
Applications are available on the application website (https://www.esa.dced.state.pa.us/login.aspx) now through 4 p.m. on Sept. 1.Pennsylvania ranks first in the country in the number of operating railroads, with 65, and ranks near the top in total track mileage, with more than 5,600 miles. In the 2022 grant period, PennDOT awarded $26 million for 24 rail freight projects.
PennDOT manages two grant programs: RTAP, a capital budget grant program funded with bonds; and RFAP, which is funded through the Multimodal Fund created by Act 89 Both programs provide financial assistance for investment in rail freight infrastructure, with the intent of preserving essential rail freight service and stimulating economic growth through new or expanded rail freight service.
Program information can be found on the PennDOT website (https://www.penndot.pa.gov/Doing-Business/RailFreightAndPorts/Policies/Pages/default.aspx) and application questions should be directed to Harrison Warren at hwarren@pa.gov or (717) 736-7150 and Steve Panko at stepanko@pa.gov or (717) 787-1202.