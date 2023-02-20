THON

Organizers for Penn State's annual THON said they raised more than $15 million for the Four Diamonds pediatric cancer fund at Hershey Medical Center.

STATE COLLEGE — Organizers behind Pennsylvania’s annual THON announced over the weekend they collected more than $15 million — smashing its fundraising record to cover medical bills for more than 4,000 families facing pediatric cancer.

The welcome news comes three years after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the two-day event, where more than 700 student volunteers stay on their feet at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College in culmination of a year-long effort to raise money for Four Diamonds at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

