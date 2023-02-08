SMETHPORT — The explanation for the growth of large-scale solar is complex and driven by several factors. These factors include public policy, decarbonization efforts, and, most recently, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The growth potential has spurned interest across the Commonwealth from landowners, citizens, and government officials.

To address concerns, Penn State Extension will host several webinars throughout 2023. The first of which will be on Feb. 16 at noon.

