The Siting and Zoning Considerations for Large-Scale Solar webinar is geared toward municipal officials considering creating and adopting zoning ordinances. Landowners that have been approached for leasing. Business owners that might be considering installing large solar arrays. The webinar will take place on Thursday, May 18, at noon.
The Siting and Zoning Considerations for Large-Scale Solar presentation will focus on the importance of having solar ordinances. Zoning ordinances should define exclusion areas, type of use, setback, screening, access, decommissioning and other considerations. Examples of recently adopted regulations will also be shared.
The main reference point for the webinar will be the Municipal Officials’ Guide to Grid-Scale Solar Development in Pennsylvania that Penn State University developed. This guide will be shared with participants.
The webinar is free, and pre-registration is required. Register ASAP, as space is limited to 500 participants. Registered participants will receive a recording. Register at the following website www.bit.ly/solarMay2023. Any questions about this webinar can be directed to Joseph C. Conklin, Ed.D., at juc50@psu.edu.