UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension’s water resources team currently is reviewing its educational programming related to water and natural resources. To best meet stakeholder needs, the team seeks survey responses from individuals and organizations that serve local government, including local municipal employees and government elected officials.
Among other topics, survey respondents can indicate their level of interest in:
— Stormwater educational materials for use in local communities.
— Online courses aimed at helping newly elected or hired local government representatives better understand stormwater.
— Publications and workshops on weed management in stormwater basins and other green infrastructure.
— Educational programs and resources on private drinking water systems, on-lot septic systems, small stream repair, streamside planting maintenance and pond management.
Participants also can suggest additional water-related trainings and offer ideas for educational resources that may benefit community residents.