DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois celebrated the opening of the Physical fitness, Athletics, and Wellness (PAW) Center on Nov. 1 with campus and University leaders in attendance including Penn State DuBois Chancellor Jungwoo Ryoo; Kelly Austin, vice president for Commonwealth Campuses; Bill Sitzabee, vice president of facilities management and planning and chief facilities officer; Mike Sgriccia, project executive for Alexander Building Construction; and Rebecca Pennington, director of student affairs.
The PAW Center’s opening is the culmination of a long-held vision to update the Multi-purpose Building, which opened for use in 1967. Discussions began in 2017 around the much-needed renovation project and in 2019, Kimmel Bogrett approved by the Penn State Board of Trustees as the architect. Like many other things during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, this highly anticipated renovation was put on hold.