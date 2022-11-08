Penn Highlands

Penn Highlands Healthcare opens new state-of-the-art Center of Excellence in DuBois.

DUBOIS —Penn Highlands Healthcare is opening a new $24.3 million state-of-the-art Center of Excellence on the campus of Penn Highlands DuBois West. The four-story complex will serve as the hub of the health system’s outpatient Neuroscience, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Rehabilitation, Gynecology/Obstetrics and Pediatrics services in DuBois.

The Center of Excellence, which is located at 123 Hospital Avenue in DuBois, provides convenient and easy access for patients, as well as innovative therapies delivered with advanced technology. The patient-centric complex is designed for patient comfort and convenience.

