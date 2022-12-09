DUBOIS — People who wish to pursue a career in nursing now have a new option in Northwestern/Central Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Healthcare and Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology (CPI) entered into a partnership to provide tuition, clinical rotations and employment agreements to students entering CPI’s licensed practical nursing program. Upon completion of the program, graduates will have the option of working at one of the many Penn Highlands Healthcare hospitals, outpatient facilities, and physician practices in the 26 counties served by the health system. The partnership is intended to address a regional shortage in nursing.

According to the agreement, Penn Highlands will provide up to $20,000 in educational funding while the student attends the one-year program. In exchange, qualified students enrolled in CPI’s LPN program will sign an employment agreement that includes a full-time benefits package with the health system.

