WILLIAMSPORT — Nearly 30 years ago, Eli M. Hughes was a disinterested high school student touring an electronics lab at Pennsylvania College of Technology. Today, he is a successful entrepreneur, powered by a passion sparked by his campus visit and subsequent education.
The 2001 graduate is a self-described “full-stack problem-solver” with several electronics-rooted patents to his name. A longtime engineering consultant for companies with global reach, Hughes is the co-founder of State College-based TZero, a sensor technology and software firm that is making its mark in the food and beverage industry.
“Am I a millionaire driving a Tesla? No. Has it gone well so far? Yes,” he said with a chuckle.
Hughes, from rural McKean County, traded a secure career as a research engineer at Penn State’s Applied Research Laboratory for the chance to create TZero with two industry friends. He went from a high-tech lab dedicated to systems engineering research for the U.S. Navy to working out of a garage for a nebulous customer base.
“I liked who I worked with and what I did at ARL. Probably everyone thought I was crazy to leave because I could have worked there until retirement,” he said. “But let’s say I’m 65 or 70 and sitting around the campfire joking with my buddies. Do I want to be like, ‘Remember that company we started that failed? Wasn’t that a good time?’ Or ‘I wish we would have tried because we had the opportunity.’ I’ve run into enough people who sought safety and regretted not taking opportunities. What’s the worst that could happen? The business blows up, and I’ll have to go look for a job again? I’ll find a job.”
TZero develops acoustic sensors and cloud-based software for real-time, remote monitoring of industrial processes. The initial client base consisted of craft breweries. The pandemic dried up that market, leading the company to target large-scale food producers reliant on pasteurization.
Operating as a subsidiary of The NPC Companies, TZero supplies the hardware, data collection technology and analysis to alert companies to maintenance or quality-control issues within their pasteurization systems. New clients include a corporation with worldwide brand recognition.
“Where you start with expectations is not where you end up,” Hughes said regarding TZero’s evolution. The statement also serves as an apt description for his education that includes a Penn College bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering technology (known today as electronics & computer engineering technology) and a master’s in acoustics from Penn State.
School was an afterthought for Hughes while growing up in Ludlow, a village of about 300 residents near Kane. Music – playing guitar and keyboards – stirred his soul, just like his father, James, a noted drummer and renowned music technician. During Hughes’ junior year in high school, James, who studied electronics at Penn College’s predecessor Williamsport Area Community College, dragged him on a campus tour to inspire career direction.
The plan worked. One look in the electronics lab transformed Hughes from reluctant visitor to passionate student.
“Going to Penn College was the best decision I ever made,” Hughes said. “I loved the hands-on work, and all the instructors took time outside of their normal schedules to engage with me on my personal interests. I was constantly thinking about new circuits, software and projects. I think I was in pretty much everyone’s office trying to get their perspective.”
Jeffrey L. Rankinen, associate professor of electronics & computer engineering technology, remembers Hughes as a constant presence in the electronics labs. “Eli had an optimistic outlook and genuine interest in electronics. He was continually engaged in conversation about electronics with students and faculty,” Rankinen said. “Eli had an intense desire for knowledge.”
Despite the demands of TZero and his consulting work, the married father of two donates his time and expertise as a member of the industry advisory committee for Penn College’s electronics program. His alma mater honored him in 2010 with the Alumni Achievement Award.
“It is vital for our fast-changing electronics technology programs to obtain bleeding-edge input from experts like Eli,” Rankinen said. “We depend on input from Eli and others in the field to keep our curriculum relevant to employers.”
Hughes remains impressed with the college’s hands-on programs and envisions using today’s electronics students as tomorrow’s talent base for TZero and other endeavors on the horizon.
Speaking of which … “I actually have a new business idea related to audio and guitars that I’m exploring with a partner in Jakarta, Indonesia,” Hughes shared. “But that will be a story for a later day!”
