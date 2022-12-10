MUG

Penn College alumnus Eli M. Hughes is co-founder of the State College-based TZero, a sensor technology and software firm that is making its mark in the food and beverage industry.

 Photo provided by Eli Hughes

WILLIAMSPORT — Nearly 30 years ago, Eli M. Hughes was a disinterested high school student touring an electronics lab at Pennsylvania College of Technology. Today, he is a successful entrepreneur, powered by a passion sparked by his campus visit and subsequent education.

The 2001 graduate is a self-described “full-stack problem-solver” with several electronics-rooted patents to his name. A longtime engineering consultant for companies with global reach, Hughes is the co-founder of State College-based TZero, a sensor technology and software firm that is making its mark in the food and beverage industry.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos