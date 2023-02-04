Stanley E. Pecora Jr., a longtime attorney in Bradford stopped in to quell the rumors that he is retiring — he is not. Instead, Pecora said he wanted to announce his new partnership.
As of January 3, the law office will be known as Pecora & Graffius, Attorneys at Law.
Pecora has taken on a partner, Casey Graffius. He stated, “now we have the oldest and the youngest lawyers in the county,” in private practice.
Graffius has been practicing law since taking the bar in October 2016, whereas Pecora has been in the business since November 1963, all in Bradford.
“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere other than Bradford,” Pecora said. He went on to explain he had been looking for a partner for some time and is pleased that Graffius has taken on the role.
He attended Gannon University and graduated cum laude in May 2013. He attended the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and graduated cum laude in May 2016. He was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar in October 2016.
While at Gannon University, Graffius was consistently named to the Dean’s list and received the University Scholars Award. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and worked as a paralegal at Knox, McLaughlin, Gornall & Sennett in Erie.
Pecora said the partnership will continue to concentrate in real estate, business and corporate law, estates, elder law, oil and gas law, and general civil litigation from the offices in the PNC building located at 71 Main Street in Bradford.
Joanne Lonzi and Charla Munn, both legal secretaries will assist the two lawyers in the new practice.