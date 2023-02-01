Camp Hill — PCN will provide live coverage of Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication and the 2023 Groundhog Day celebration held at the Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, February 2,.
Every year on Feb. 2, people worldwide look to Punxsutawney Phil, Pennsylvania’s famous furry forecaster, to wake from his winter slumber and predict the coming of spring. If Phil sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow for another six weeks of winter, but if his shadow remains hidden by the clouds, he stays above ground to prepare for an early spring.